The Kebbi State Government has commenced the comprehensive rehabilitation of its long-abandoned state-owned Printing Press in Birnin Kebbi, following Governor Nasir Idris’s approval of a ₦283 million upgrade project.

The overhaul will not only revamp the facility’s physical structures but also replace outdated machinery with modern digital equipment, positioning the press for improved productivity and revenue generation.

During a recent inspection, Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed–Birnin Kebbi, led a delegation that included the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Sa’idu Buhari Warrah, and the Director of the Printing Press, Bashar Shehu, to assess ongoing work at the site.

Shehu conducted the team through the various departments of the press, explaining the functions of key machines like the GTO, KORD, MO, and others used for cutting, heavy stitching, rimming, and perforating.

He noted that these aging machines will soon be replaced with high-performance digital tools such as a Digital Direct Plate System, Computer Suppression Machine, and a Computer-to-Plate unit—all designed to boost print quality and operational efficiency.

Commissioner Ahmed described the revival of the printing press as a significant milestone in the state’s digital modernization drive, stressing its importance in restoring in-house capacity for printing sensitive government documents and eliminating reliance on external contractors—thereby reducing security risks.

Bashar Shehu disclosed that the rehabilitation is scheduled for completion within two to three months, with recruitment and training of new personnel already in the pipeline to manage the upgraded systems.

Ahmed further revealed that similar digital upgrade plans are underway for the State History Bureau, also under the Ministry of Information, as part of a broader initiative to modernize critical government infrastructure.