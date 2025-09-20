The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State has pledged to take strict action against members attempting to disrupt its upcoming congresses, scheduled for September 20 and 27. Mr. Nura Bello, the party’s Legal Adviser in the state, told journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Friday that the PDP had ...

Mr. Nura Bello, the party’s Legal Adviser in the state, told journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Friday that the PDP had finalized plans to sanction anyone found engaging in anti-party activities.

A Disciplinary Committee at the national level has already been constituted to handle such cases.

Bello also addressed circulating reports of a court order dated September 18, which allegedly sought to suspend the congresses in Kebbi and Kano States.

He clarified that the party promptly engaged legal counsel, and the order was challenged on grounds of misrepresentation of facts and lack of jurisdiction. According to Bello, Kano was not even scheduled to hold a congress on the disputed dates.

He expressed disappointment that the court action was initiated by PDP members within the state, noting that such disputes should have been addressed at the state High Court rather than escalated unnecessarily.

Reassuring party supporters, Bello urged all members to participate fully in the congresses, reiterating that the events would hold as planned on Saturday, September 20, and September 27.