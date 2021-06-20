Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has asked local hunters and vigilantes to use all of their resources to combat bandits.

Fayemi, the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, made the call on Saturday while speaking to local hunters and vigilantes in Birnin Kebbi, the capital of Kebbi State.

He also stated that governors must confront the challenges of insecurity within their jurisdiction.

According to Fayemi: “Our Governor (Bagudu) has put on a good fight. That is the demonstration of his commitment to the welfare of his people. We know, we would overcome these challenges. There are lessons from it, for our own states too where we have federal government colleges and we have ordinary schools belonging to the state.

“Hunters and people of the state should use all power within their possession to end bandits attack.

“And we must protect our children, we must protect our people. Because, our first job as the governors is the security and welfare of our people. And God Almighty will be with us to realise the objective of protecting our people in sha Allahu.”

Recall that on Thursday, armed men suspected of being bandits kidnapped students and teachers from the Federal Government College in Birnin-Yauri in the state of Borno.

During a gunfight between soldiers and the abductors, one of the students kidnapped from school was killed.

However, the Nigerian Army had confirmed that five of the abducted students and two teachers have been rescued.