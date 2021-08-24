Members of Kebbi state House of Assembly have elected a new speaker, Muhammed Abubakar Lolo, to replace the impeached Speaker, Abdulmumuni Samaila Kamba.

Also a new deputy speaker was elected in person of Muhammed Usman Ankwai who replaced the impeached deputy Speaker, Muhammad Buhari Aliero.

Sources in Kebbi state said a silent political crisis is brewing in the state and may lead to a major faction within the ranks of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

Kebbi state is controlled one hundred percent by the ruling APC with all political office holders in the state are from the party except for three one Councillor in Felende ward of Argumgu local government area.