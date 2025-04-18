The Kebbi State Government has organised a two-day training program for all 21 Local Government Chairmen in the state in a proactive effort to improve community safety and reinforce intelligence-led police.

The initiative, held in partnership with Shegs Communications Limited, focused on grassroots security and the implementation of predictive community policing strategies.

The training, themed “Predictive Community Policing Training for Local Governments in Kebbi State”, is to equip the Chairmen with practical tools and knowledge to lead security efforts in their respective communities.

The Deputy Governor, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, emphasized the importance of intelligence-led interventions in tackling security challenges across the state.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Aisha Maikurata described the workshop as a critical investment in the safety and well-being of Kebbi residents.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chief Storyteller/CEO of Shegs Communications Ltd., noted the broader impact of the training, which he described as part of a larger initiative tagged “Project Keep Kebbi Safe” is about building a legacy of security, resilience, and community empowerment.

Two renowned security experts and special consultants, Alexander Maxwell and Prince Bright Eweka delivered a speech on building security, policy key and vulnerable points in addressing major security challenges.