The Kebbi State Government has ordered the reopening of all public and private primary and secondary schools across the state for the second term of the 2025/2026 academic session, with resumption scheduled for Monday, January 5, 2026.



The directive follows the temporary closure of schools in the aftermath of the abduction of the Maga schoolgirls, a development that disrupted academic activities in parts of the state.

The announcement was contained in a joint statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the State Universal Basic Education Board Isah Ibrahim, and the Deputy Director of the Kebbi State Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education, Aliyu Muhammad Bagarawa.

According to the statement, all school administrators, teachers, education secretaries, parents, and students are expected to take note of the resumption date and ensure strict compliance.

School heads have been directed to make adequate preparations to guarantee a smooth and orderly return of pupils and students to their classrooms.

Parents and guardians were also advised to ensure that their children and wards resume promptly, as the government is committed to minimizing further disruptions to the academic calendar.

In a related circular, Zonal Education Officers, principals, head teachers, and proprietors of private schools were informed that the first week of resumption will be devoted to the conduct of first-term examinations.

Normal academic activities and classroom teaching are scheduled to commence on Monday, January 12, 2026.

The state government emphasised that adherence to the approved resumption timetable and examination schedule is mandatory, reaffirming its resolve to restore stability to the education sector and safeguard the academic future of students across Kebbi State.