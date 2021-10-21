Kebbi Govt confirms release of 30 Students of FGC Birnin Yauri

Kebbi state government has confirmed the release of thirty students of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri by their abductor

The confirmation was made in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media to Kebbi state Governor Yahaya Sarki

Mr. Sarki in a statement said Today Thursday, the 21st of October, 2021 thirty (30) students of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri have arrived Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital.

He said this follow their release, while efforts are still continuing to secure the release of the remaining.

He said the released students will undergo medical screening and support while being re-united with their families.

Mr. Sarki said the government and people of Kebbi state appreciate the efforts of all that have have helped in securing the release, while congratulating Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari for the success.