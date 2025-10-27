The Kebbi State Government has approved the redeployment of two members of the State Executive Council as part of efforts to strengthen governance and enhance service delivery across the state. The decision was announced in a statement issued on Monday in Birnin Kebbi by the Secretary to the State G...

The Kebbi State Government has approved the redeployment of two members of the State Executive Council as part of efforts to strengthen governance and enhance service delivery across the state.

The decision was announced in a statement issued on Monday in Birnin Kebbi by the Secretary to the State Government Yakubu Bala Tafida .

He explained that the move aligns with Governor Nasir Idris’ mission to reposition the civil service for improved administrative performance.

The affected commissioners include Samaila Yakubu augie, who has been reassigned to the Ministry of Health, and Haliru Aliyu Wasagu, now redeployed to the Ministry of Internal Security.

The statement noted that the directive takes immediate effect.

The SSG conveyed the Governor’s appreciation to members of the Executive Council for their continued cooperation, which he said has been instrumental to the achievements recorded so far by the administration.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sustaining peace, unity, and efficient service delivery in Kebbi State.