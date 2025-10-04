Governor Nasir Idris has donated six Hilux vehicles and 30 motorcycles to Nigerian Military in an effort to tackle insecurity and support military operations across Kebbi State. The vehicles and motorcycles were formally handed over to Colonel Hussaini Rabi’u Toro of the 8 Division Tactical Comman...

Governor Nasir Idris has donated six Hilux vehicles and 30 motorcycles to Nigerian Military in an effort to tackle insecurity and support military operations across Kebbi State.

The vehicles and motorcycles were formally handed over to Colonel Hussaini Rabi’u Toro of the 8 Division Tactical Command during a presentation ceremony in Birnin Kebbi.

Speaking at the event, Governor Idris reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to strengthening security infrastructure in the state.

He noted that the donation was part of ongoing efforts to equip security forces with the necessary logistics to respond swiftly and effectively to threats, particularly in areas affected by banditry.

“Security remains our top priority. This is why we are committed to providing sustained logistical support to the military and other security agencies,” the governor said.

He emphasised that the military was the first to benefit from the distribution of logistics support, while other security outfits in the state would receive similar assistance in the coming phases.

Presenting a formal letter of allocation to Colonel Toro, Governor Idris commended the Army for its prompt response to security threats and distress calls from residents.

“Our people consistently report that the Army responds immediately when called upon. This is a reflection of your dedication and professionalism,” he stated. “We also acknowledge the timely air support from the Nigerian Air Force and appreciate the efforts of the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Army Staff for deploying armoured vehicles to Kebbi.”

In response, Colonel Toro expressed gratitude on behalf of the military, describing the donation as timely and impactful.

“This support will significantly boost our mobility, enhance operational efficiency, and improve our ability to protect lives and property,” he said. “We are grateful for your leadership and commitment to ensuring peace and stability in Kebbi State.”

The donation is part of broader security initiatives by the Idris administration, aimed at restoring normalcy and boosting public confidence in government-led efforts to combat criminality in the region.