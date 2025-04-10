The rescued kidnapped Student of Federal University Birnin Kebbi, Augustine Madubiya was handed over to the State Deputy Governor and the University management, by the Commissioner of Police CP Bello M Sani at the University premises today.

The Commissioner of Police Bello M Sani told the Deputy Governor that the student was rescued using security intelligence, without paying any ransom.

He praised the good effort of security operatives and all those who made this achievement possible.

The Deputy Governor who represented Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris at the occasion, commended the efforts of security operatives in the state for the successful rescue operation.

He said this effort and similar ones in the recent past highlight the effectiveness of the security operatives in Kebbi State.

The Deputy Governor reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to ensuring the security of lives and property.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Muhammad Zayyan Umar, expressed gratitude to the Kebbi State government and security operatives for their prompt response to the situation.

He also appealed to relevant authorities and well-to-do individuals to consider building student hostels to ensure the safety of students.

The Deputy Governor and the Commissioner of Police later inspected the Off–Campus Students Hostel at Unguwar Jeji where he stressed the need for additional provision of security for the residents.

It would be recalled that the kidnapping incident occurred on April 8, 2025, when five armed men approached students at Istijaba Villa at an off-campus hostel.