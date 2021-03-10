Katsina State government has taken delivery of consignments of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government.

One hundred and seven thousand five hundred and forty doses were delivered at Umar Musa Yaradua international airport successfully.

Already states have been waiting in anticipation to receive the vaccine for immediate use.

Katsina state was among the states that suffered the effect of the covid pandemic where over one thousand and sixty cases and thirty-four deaths were recorded.

Advertisement

The state deputy governor and the state chairman emergency responses committee on covid received the items for the state.