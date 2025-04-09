The Katsina State Government has taken a significant leap in strengthening digital governance by hosting the first-ever Northwest Data Protection and Privacy Training.

The three-day training Organised by the Katsina Directorate of Information and Communication Technology in collaboration with the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, drew stakeholders from all seven Northwestern states.

The initiative aligns with Governor Dikko Radda’s vision to position Katsina as a regional hub for digital innovation and cybersecurity excellence.

The training marks a crucial milestone in building a secure and resilient digital future for the Northwest.

The partnership between Katsina State and the NDPC showcases strong leadership setting a benchmark for other regions to follow.

Katsina State has consistently emphasized the importance of digital literacy in modernizing public service delivery and unlocking new economic opportunities for its residents.

The program covers critical topics, including Nigeria Data Protection Act, Data lifecycle management, Organizational compliance protocols and Cybersecurity best practices.