Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda has expressed deep grief over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former president died today in London at 4:30 pm following a prolonged illness.

“Today, Nigeria has lost a patriot, Katsina has lost its most illustrious son, and I have lost a father figure whose footsteps I have endeavoured to follow,” Governor Radda said.

Former President Buhari, who served Nigeria with distinction as military head of state between January 1984 and August 1985, and later as democratically elected President in 2015 and 2023, represented the very best of Katsina’s values of integrity, service, and unwavering commitment to the masses.

“President Buhari was not just a leader; he was the embodiment of the common man’s aspirations. His people-oriented programs and genuine love for the masses defined his leadership philosophy,” Governor Radda observed.

The Governor noted that President Buhari legacy transcends political affiliations, describing him as a leader who consistently championed the cause of ordinary Nigerians throughout his distinguished career.

“From his early days as a military leader to his transformative presidency, President Buhari never forgot his roots. He remained connected to the soil of Katsina and the hearts of its people. His passing leaves an irreplaceable void in our collective consciousness,” the Governor stated.

“As we mourn this irreparable loss, we must also celebrate a life well-lived in service to humanity. President Buhari legacy of putting people first will continue to inspire generations of leaders,” he concluded.

The Governor extended heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, the people of Katsina State, and all Nigerians who have been touched by President Buhari’s remarkable life of service.