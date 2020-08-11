Former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel on Tuesday paid a condolence visit to the widow and family of late Senator Buruji Kasamu who died last Saturday at his Ijebu Igbo Country home.

While commiserating with the family, Otunba Daniel said “I’m not here to play politics but to commiserate with you the family. God will continue to uphold you because while alive Buruji has helped a lot of people. And there is no better testimony to this than the crowd which came out en-masse in spite of the pandemic challenges; people still came out in large numbers to bid him farewell.

“He was somebody you should be proud of because he did his utmost best to help humanity.”

The former Governor spoke against the backdrop of an earlier statement by Dr Remi Bakare who spoke on behalf of the Buruji Kasamu Political structure. Bakare while welcoming Otunba Daniel to the Ijebu Igbo home of the Kasamus said that “it was the wish of the late Senator to have his structure handed over to he OGD”.

In his response, OGD said “It was true that Buruji sent a delegation to me last Wednesday 4th August, 2020 who came to discuss with me about his wish that I should provide further leadership for the political structure which he built and has nurtured over the years.

“When the representatives which include his Lawyer came, I discouraged political discussion and pleaded with them to all go and pray for his survival. Unfortunately he passed on few days after.

“We’re mourning a great man. His wish was to make peace with everyone before his death. As human you must have strong friends and strong enemies.

“We met in 2008. I recalled that he came to show appreciaton for the Construction of the road leading to his house. He said he was touched that I was able to construct the road despite the fact notable politicians like former Deputy Governor and former House of Representatives member have their houses along the same road. ‘Omoilu Foundation’ started as ‘OGD omoilu Foundation’ before people created crisis between us. The rest is history. If there was no yesterday there cannot be today. And if there is no today there cannot be tomorrow.”

Reacting to the former Governor’s visit, the son of the deceased, Kabiru Kasamu said he was happy that the differences between Otunba Gbenga Daniel and his father was resolved before his death. He said he looks forward to the continuation of such relationship between the two families.

On the entourage of Otunba Daniel are notable politicians including, Chief Ibukun Ojosipe, ACP Lamidi Odulawa (Rtd), Dr. Bankole Osinsanya, Otunba Mrs Ronke Oduneye, Evang Olusoji Eweje, Bisi Ogunde and Akogun Deji Kalejaiye.

The former Governor and his team were received by the widow of the late politician, his children, members of his family and his political associates which include Hon. Taiwo Shote, Dr Remi Bakare, Otunba R. A. Adenaike, Hon Ola Kukoyi, Chief Kola Sorinola and a host of others.