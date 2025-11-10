Abdulmumin Jibrin, the member of the House of Representatives representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency, has officially rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC) and vowed to support President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid. Jibrin, who left the APC for the New Nigeria People’s Party ...

Abdulmumin Jibrin, the member of the House of Representatives representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency, has officially rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC) and vowed to support President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

Jibrin, who left the APC for the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in May 2022, made the announcement on Sunday during a large political rally in his hometown of Kofa in Bebeji Local Government Area, Kano State.

In a post on his official Facebook page on Monday, November 10, Jibrin confirmed his defection and revealed that his supporters had collectively agreed to leave the NNPP and the Kwankwasiyya Movement to align with the ruling APC.

The lawmaker’s return to the APC is seen as a boost for the party ahead of the 2027 elections, reflecting growing momentum for President Tinubu’s re-election campaign.

“Today, in a show of solidarity, I was warmly received by thousands of my constituents in my hometown of Kofa, Bebeji, Kano,” Jibrin wrote.

“The gathering resolved to leave the NNPP/Kwankwasiyya, join the APC, and endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for a second term in office.”

“From the beginning, almost 2,000 scholars from my constituency have prayed special prayers for the President and sought peace, development, and progress for Kiru/Bebeji, Kano, and Nigeria altogether.”

Jibrin’s return to the APC comes just two months after he resigned from the NNPP, following his expulsion over alleged anti-party activities and claims of unpaid membership dues.

At the time of his suspension, Jibrin described the action as “shocking and unjustified,” insisting that an interview he gave in both English and Hausa, which the party cited as grounds for his expulsion, did not merit such a “heavy penalty.”

He also criticised the NNPP for disregarding principles of fair hearing and due process, saying he was expelled without being given the opportunity to defend himself.

Despite the circumstances, the federal lawmaker said he accepted the party’s decision in good faith and chose not to challenge it in court.

On allegations that he defaulted on his membership dues, Jibrin maintained that he had fulfilled all his financial obligations to the party.