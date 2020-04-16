Kano state has recorded its first death from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kano state Ministry of Health who reported this also confirmed 12 new cases.

This brings the total number of cases in the state to 21 within one week.

Meanwhile, 34 new cases was the latest to be announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The total number of cases now stands at 407. So far, 128 persons have been discharged with 12 deaths recorded.

Of this figure, Lagos has the highest number of cases with 232 followed by Abuja with 58.

Osun has 20 cases, Kano has 21, Edo follows with 15 cases and Oyo with 11.

Ogun has 9 cases followed by Katsina with 7.

Bauchi, Kaduna and Akwa Ibom all have 6 cases while Kwara and Delta have 4.

Ondo has 3, while Enugu, Ekiti, Rivers and Niger have 2 cases each.

Benue and Anambra have 1 case each.