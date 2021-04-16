Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa ha been unveiled by the management of Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) side Kano Pillars.

The unveiling ceremony was done at the office of the chairman of the club Surajo Jambul who was elated to have the former Leicester City striker in his squad.

Ahmed Musa had to return to Nigeria after his failure to secure a deal in Europe despite being linked with a move to Premier League side West Brom.