The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has responded to the fire outbreak that rocked the Singa market in Kano state to contain the inferno and mitigate its impact. The inferno, which occurred on Saturday, reportedly engulfed Gidan Gilas, popularly known as “Gidan Mai”, a section of the...

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has responded to the fire outbreak that rocked the Singa market in Kano state to contain the inferno and mitigate its impact.

The inferno, which occurred on Saturday, reportedly engulfed Gidan Gilas, popularly known as “Gidan Mai”, a section of the market dominated by provision stores, destroying several shops and goods worth millions of naira.

In a late Saturday statement shared via the official X handle of the agency, the response operation was conducted in conjunction with the Kano State Emergency Management Agency and other relevant authorities to contain the situation.

According to the statement, the fire was reported at about 4:30 pm and affected sections of the busy market area, with thick smoke and intense flames posing serious risks to lives, property, and adjoining structures.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, the Director-General of NEMA, Mrs Zubaida Umar, activated the Agency’s Kano Operations Office, which immediately deployed a response team to the site.

Agencies currently involved in the response include the NEMA, Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Federal Fire Service, Kano State Fire Service, Nigerian Air Force, Aspira Nigeria Limited Fire Unit, Dangote Group Fire Unit and the Nigerian Red Cross Society.

Sustained firefighting efforts have significantly reduced the intensity of the blaze, with the situation gradually subsiding. However, firefighters and emergency responders remain actively engaged to ensure full containment of the fire and prevent further spread.