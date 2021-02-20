Niger state government debunked the rumour making the rounds that the federal government paid N800 million for the release of the Kagara school students.

Speaking through its Secretary to the state Government, Ahmed Matane in a telephone conversation said it is not true and described it as mere speculation on social media adding that federal government can not pay such amount to bandits.

He also said that they are still discussing and dialoguing with the bandits to see how the victims can be released unhurt.

He said the government can’t rush the bandits even if they have the time the government can’t dictate to them, adding that the government is taking its time over the matter.