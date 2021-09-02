Breaking News

Kaduna Govt. bans transportation of livestock, shuts weekly market in Kawo

The Kaduna State Government has banned the transportation of livestock from the state to other states with immediate effect.

Transportation of livestock into Kaduna State from other states and the felling of trees in the state have also been prohibited.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan who made the announcement on Thursday noted that the decision was taken after a thorough review of the security situation and recommendations put forward by security agencies in the state.

He warned that the transportation of donkeys into Kaduna State is a criminal offence and anyone found engaging in such will be prosecuted accordingly.

The Commissioner explained that the Kawo weekly market which holds every Tuesday in Kaduna North Local Government Area has also been suspended with immediate effect.

Security personnel in the state have also been directed to ensure strict compliance with these directives.

Citizens have been tasked to cooperate with the government as necessary steps are being taken against banditry and criminality across the state.

Recall that last week, the government suspended all weekly markets in Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Giwa, Chikun and Kajuru local government areas of the state and also placed a ban on the sale of premium motor spirit popularly called petrol in jerrycans in and around petrol stations in the five local government areas listed.

It cited increased insecurity in the areas as reason behind its move.

