Kaduna Government shuts 2 Schools over alleged rape of minors

KADUNA GOV'T. SHUTS TWO SCHOOLS OVER ALLEGED RAPE OF MINORS Kaduna State Government Officials Sealing off A school in Kaduna Over Alleged Rape of Minor

The Kaduna state government has shut down two schools in the state over rape allegations of a six- year-old girl, and the impregnating of another.

Education authorities in the state on Friday locked the schools which are located in Igabi and Kachia local government area.

The second report is a 12-year-old girl who was impregnated by her 50-year old teacher, and is now six months pregnant.

Closure of the schools is indefinite as directed by the governor, and is to remain so until investigation in the issues is concluded.

