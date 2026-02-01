Kaduna: Former Canterbury Archbishop Hails Uba Sani Over State's Return To Peace

The immediate past Archbishop of Canterbury, the Right Reverend Justin Welby, has commended Governor Uba Sani for the progress recorded in restoring peace, unity and stability in Kaduna State, describing it as a major turnaround. Speaking at the Government House in Kaduna, the Canterbury Archbishop ...

The immediate past Archbishop of Canterbury, the Right Reverend Justin Welby, has commended Governor Uba Sani for the progress recorded in restoring peace, unity and stability in Kaduna State, describing it as a major turnaround.

Speaking at the Government House in Kaduna, the Canterbury Archbishop said the prevailing calm marks a sharp contrast to the ethno-religious tensions that once defined the state.

Recalling his 2002 visit during a period of deep divisions, Welby said the visible peace today reflects deliberate reconciliation efforts and inclusive leadership.

In his response, Governor Uba Sani thanked the Archbishop for the visit and commendation, calling it an affirmation of the administration’s peace agenda.

The Governor said his Kaduna Peace Model, anchored on dialogue, inclusion, equity and fairness, has guided governance in the state over the past two and a half years.