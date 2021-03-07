Armed bandits on Saturday attacked the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) quarters in Kaduna and abducted nine persons.

According to reports, a family of six, a housewife and her two children were abducted during the incident.

The bandits were said to have gained access into the quarters through the airport runway at about 12.30 am on Saturday.

Sources say soldiers later came and engaged the bandits in a serious gun battle.

The incident lasted lasted for hours as but sadly the attackers had their way.

The bandits escaped with all the nine abductees on their motorcycles