Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM 1) has formally withdrawn from the race for the Awujale of Ijebuland, filing a notice of discontinuation at the Ogun State High Court to end his legal challenge against the ongoing selection process.

The notice, filed on Monday, December 22, 2025, by his legal team led by Dr Wahab Shittu, SAN, brings to a close his controversial bid for the revered throne.

The withdrawal followed a ruling by Hon. Justice A. A. Omoniyi of High Court 3, Ijebu-Ode Judicial Division, who dismissed KWAM 1’s application for an interim injunction seeking to restrain the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Fusengbuwa Ruling House and other parties from proceeding with the selection of a new Awujale.

Justice Omoniyi held that the application lacked merit but ruled that the substantive suit could proceed on its merits, fixing January 14, 2026, for further hearing.

KWAM 1, the Olori Omooba of Ijebuland from the Fidipote Ruling House, had approached the court after the Fusengbuwa Ruling House declared him ineligible to contest for the stool, insisting he was not a bona fide member of the ruling house and therefore could not vie for the throne under its platform.

However, with the filing of the notice of discontinuation, KWAM 1 may have formally recused himself from the Awujale selection process, effectively ending his challenge.