The National Industrial Court in Akure, Ondo State, was closed to lawyers, litigants, court officials, and the general public in compliance with the strike directive issued by the national leadership of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

JUSUN is demanding the release of statutory allocations by the Accountant General of the Federation, in line with the 2025 appropriation, which includes payment of outstanding wage awards.

The union is also calling for the implementation of arrears related to the national minimum wage.

The strike action proceeded despite the intervention of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who had urged the union to suspend the strike to allow for negotiations with the Federal Government