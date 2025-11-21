Following the conviction and life sentence judgment handed down to the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigerians have continued to debate the political and social validity of the ruling. Omotosho ...

Following the conviction and life sentence judgment handed down to the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigerians have continued to debate the political and social validity of the ruling.

Omotosho sentenced Kanu to life imprisonment after finding him guilty on all seven counts of terrorism charges against him.

Omotosho cited prosecution evidence, including video interviews, broadcasts in which Kanu made violent threats against Nigeria and its citizens, as the basis for the conviction.

UK-Based Lawyer Condemns Kanu Defence

Femi Aina, a United Kingdom-based solicitor and politician, defended the ruling handed to Kanu that was pronounced in the Federal High Court.

Aina stated the court has exercised a fair hearing saying, “No. If you are charged the legal tenses is that the charge was must be known to law. We have a law and you were charged under that law. You were given an opportunity to open his defence. His argument is whether he didn’t have a fair trial. The level of latitude in this case is very unusual. The judge gave him an opportunity to come forward and prove his innocence. Kanu does not value freedom.”

He added, “He does not value his own freedom neither that of others. If they charge you to court and you know you are innocent, the first opportunity is for you to prove your innocent ‘go in the dock and prove your innocence’. you had all that, but didn’t use it. Look at Ladoja, Gbenga Daniel, Uzor Kalu, even President Tinubu where previously charged, but proved their innocence and where freed.

“They didn’t run away to Kenya. At a time he had about 4 lawyers, he sacked all of them and decided to defend himself.”

Shehu Sani Cites Importance Of Legal Team

Human Right Activist and former Lawmaker representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Shehu Sani also expressed reservation over criminal prosecution in the Justice system, citing examples from several incident involving Omoyele Sowore.

“Comrade Sowore has been in and out of trouble for countless times. This has been his record for over three decades. One thing he always never joke with is his legal team; when he is in Court he goes well prepared and comport himself before the Judges; he also have a relentless and vigilant defense team that tackles every step taken by security agencies to rope or hang him.”

He added, “This is the cause and culture he inherited from late Chief Gani and Dr Beko Kuti. This is a step those who only cheer never taken notice of Using the instrument of the law to tackle persecution is very important.

“When you walk into trouble with the state, you have to learn how to walk out of it. Even just for being on social media and posting your opinions, you need to have a lawyer; Everyman on the offensive must learn the art of defense.”

“The Ruling Predictable”- Senator Abaribe

Enyinnaya Abaribe, a lawmaker representing Abia South senatorial district, expressed dissatisfaction in a statement issued in Abuja by his media adviser, Uchenna Awom, said that the “preconceived plot” to jail Kanu for life did not come to the Igbo nation or “other right-thinking Nigerians” as a shock.

Abaribe expressed that the refusal of the Federal Government to consider pleas for amnesty for Kanu made Thursday’s judgment predictable, citing the similar gestures extended to militants in the South-South and to terror suspects in the Northern region.

“At the time the Federal Government refused to factor in pleadings to extend the amnesty to Nnamdi Kanu as done to some others, we knew that today’s outcome was imminent,” he said.

Describing the treatment of Kanu as a reflection of unequal justice, the senator said, “Is it not an irony that negotiations and peace deals with rampaging terrorists in the North-East, North-West were gleefully initiated just like the amnesty to ex-militants in the South-South? This is to say that justice in Nigeria is not for the South-East.”

Abaribe urged calm, noting that the matter now rests “squarely on the desk of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

“So we are not surprised; our people can only endure and hope for a time justice in Nigeria would become the sine qua non,” he said, adding, “We ask the Igbo nation and other lovers of Nigeria to remain calm, pray and not take the law into their hands.”

He concluded, “May Nigeria succeed, thrive and advance in justice, equity and fairness.”

Cubana Chief Priest Cites Polical Consequence

Socialite Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has condemned the life imprisonment sentence handed down to Nnamdi Kanu, stressing that the verdict will pose a grave political consequence and threaten the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

The Chief Priest stated that Kanu is perceived as the supreme leader and a very influential figure in the decisions made in the Southeast, stressing that the court decision is not being received well by people of the region.

He wrote, “President @officialasiwajubat As Long As MNK Remains In Jail You Cannot & Will Never Get Up To 10,000 Votes In SouthEast Come 2027. I Will Not Lie To You Papa, As A Friend Of Your Government I Have No Reason To Whitewash You.

“MNK Is The Supreme Leader Of SouthEast His Detention Has Caused Us So Much Setback & I’m So Surprise That All Your Useless Ministers From SouthEast Can’t Even Tell You The Truth Because They Are All Cowards. None Of Them Has Capacity & Can Do Anything To Make The People Love & Respect You.”

He wrote, “As ForGovernors They Will All Disappoint You Because What Will They Tell Us, Absolute Nothing. Only MNK Release Can Save You. Eseyitinubu All Those People On That Table With You At Delbourogh Hotel The Other Day Are Just Bags Of Deceit Including Me, They Can’t Do Anything For You They Cant Even Go To Their Home Towns Because Of MNK Detention So How Can They Help You. They Only Want Lands From You To Develop & Sell. You Know Me I Dont Need Anything From You.

“Villa Na Hotel Na Few More Days Your Check Out Time Go Reach And Only MNK Can Guarantee You Real Votes From SouthEast. Look Out For Gov. Alex Otti He Can Convince People Genuinely Also, ! Was Surprised When You Missed His Invitation To Commission His Projects In Abia Where MNK Hails From, Asiwaju Sent The Incompetent Minister A Failure And Betrayal To SouthEast To Represent Him.

“A Man Who Has Done Nothing For Us To Worsen It, the weak deputy Speaker Wont Stop Attacking Our Own Fav GoV Otti.”

“To My Father Che_hopeuzodimma You Have Done Well But You Will Be A Complete Loser If You Dont Get MNK Out. You Legacies Will Be Swept Under The Carpet If ¥ou Dont Get It Right. I Believe Your Tactics But With MNK Sentence I’m Weak, His Detention Has Messed Up All Your Achievements, Please Governor General Do It Papa, Help Our Asiwaju Well. Without MNK Outside Everything Shall FallInto Pieces.

“Asiwaju Gave Me Access To The Villa Gave Me My First Presidential Handshake & 1 Will Never Forget Talk More 0f Watching Him Fail Appeal This Judgement & Get It Right Or Get Ready To Check Out Of The Villa Come 2027. Southeast Belongs To MNK. This Is The Words Of the gods, Play With it At Your Own Risk,” he concluded.

TVC News previously reported that Justice James Omotosho has sentenced the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to life imprisonment after finding him guilty on all seven counts of terrorism charges against him.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Omotosho noted that, “the convict has not acted well throughout the proceedings, stressing that he had caused unnecessary delay in the proceedings.