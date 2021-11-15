JUST IN: Troops repel ISWAP’s return to Askira Uba

Members of the Islamic State of West African Province, ISWAP, have returned to Askira Uba Local Government, at about 05:00pm, shooting sporadically and setting shops ablaze.

The insurgents struck at Dille, a village close to Lassa town in the local government.

In a swift reprisal, troops stationed at Damboa Local Government, some 70km from Askira Uba stormed the village killing scores of the terrorists including their commanders and destroying their weapons.

Details of the report are still sketchy about the current situation but sources say reinforcements have moved into the town and taken full control.

This is coming less than 48 hours after ISWAP terrorists attacked the local government , killing a brigadier general and three soldiers in one of the two ambushes they staged concurrently.