President Bola Tinubu will on Saturday embark on a one-day official visit to Kebbi State to inaugurate some projects executed by the state Governor, Dr Nasir Idris.

According to a Friday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, President Tinubu, during his visit, will headline the 61st edition of the 2026 Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival as the special guest of honour.

The festival is one of Africa’s most celebrated cultural events.

It is staged by the riverside of the historic Matan Fada, recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity.