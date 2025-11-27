The South-west Development Commission (SWDC) and the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost regional rail connectivity among the Southwest states. In a statement signed by Callistus Unyimadu, the Chief Public Relations Officer of NRC, the agency e...

The South-west Development Commission (SWDC) and the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost regional rail connectivity among the Southwest states.

In a statement signed by Callistus Unyimadu, the Chief Public Relations Officer of NRC, the agency expressed delight in working with the SWDC for the operationalisation of some old unserved railway routes to boost regional rail connectivity.

According to the statement, the Managing Director, Dr Kayode Opeifa, while receiving the top management of the SWDC, led by the Commission’s Managing Director, Mr Charles Diji Akinola, on Tuesday, said the corporation is open for business, adding that he is happy that SWDC is set to become a strong player in the rail sector.

“We are delighted to see the SWDC take off from where the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission stopped, in the area of developing a master plan for regional rail development for states in the southwest.

The SWDC Managing Director, Charles Diji Akinola, had earlier said the Commission was fired by the extensive work of DAWN in the area of infrastructure and rail transportation development in the six states of the southwest, adding that regional rail connectivity is key to the economic revitalisation of the southwest.

While noting that the commission’s rail infrastructure development is divided into short, medium and long term, Akinola said on the short term, SWDC seeks to have some old unserviced routes in the southwest ceded to it to operate on profit sharing basis In particular, Akinola said the commission is interested in reactivating the Osogbo-Dagbolu-Erunmu route, while the Idogo route would also be key in ensuring food security.

Noting that three of the Southwest states, Lagos, Oyo and Osun, are serviced by rail, the Commission’s boss said the commission would want to explore maximising the rails in bringing foodstuffs to Lagos, and in return taking consumer goods from Lagos to the southwest states.

Akinola said SWDC is convinced that these routes would spur economic development in the southwest states, as they will come under some form of subsidy consideration for the people.

“We want to take up the Idogo route. This route is noted for taking farm produce from our farmers to markets in Lagos, where these foodstuffs are in high demand. We want to incentivise agricultural produce and ldogo line would play a major role in that,” he said.

In the medium term, Akinola said the commission would request operational and track access licences for new routes.

“We are looking at encouraging some investors to come into the rail sector and run the rail lines in the region. This agenda has been advanced by the DAWN Commission in the past. We are willing to build new spurs to connect all the states in the southwest to the national lines by rail, thereby making the dry port at Omi Adio and in Moniya more active.”

He equally demanded land approvals to encourage the construction of warehouses crucial for the private sector players in developing the commercial side of the rail, adding that this has been tried in Osun, with the establishment of a siding at Dagbolu.

He underscored the need for the setting up of a technical team with the corporation to jumpstart the dreams of the commission.

Akinola assured that the commission had the full backing of all the Southwest states governors. He added that if implemented, the rail revival would boost the southwest’s economy.

Responding, Dr Opeifa said the corporation is determined to work with all federal government agencies and sub-nationals to deepen railway penetration in line with the Presidential mandate of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

Noting that the rail is the biggest contributor to economic development and national integration, Dr Opeifa added that similar development commissions like the Southeast Development Commission (SEDC) have approached the corporation to seek areas of cooperation and partnership, especially in reactivating the Eastern routes.

The NRC boss said similar strong efforts are also coming from the Niger State government for the reactivation of the Northern flank of the Lagos-Kano western line that the SWDC has shown interest in, for the movement of agricultural produce to bridge the markets in Lagos and the North.

“What you are asking for is possible and will happen. We have also received your request for an operating track access licence. Our people are already looking at it, and 1 have mandated all our directors to work with your technical team in bringing up the right MOU that would berth all your requests.

“With moving the enabling law from the exclusive to the concurrent list, the Federal Government and the Nigerian Railway Corporation no longer have monopoly of the railway system in Nigeria. All development commissions, state governments, and private sector players are free to play in the sector,” Opeifa added.

He said the NRC have the Track Access Programme, which has empowered all the state governments to

partner with the corporation to make use of all national rail corridors at no extra cost under the NRC

optimizing what we have and the Railing with the States Initiatives.

“Under the Railing With the States initiative, we would be delighted to rail with all the six southwest states under the SWDC,” Opeifa added.

The joint team later visited the Lagos Iddo Terminal which is currently undergoing renovation and the

Mobolaji Johnson Station at Ebute Metta.