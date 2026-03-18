The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammed Saad Abubakar, has declared Friday, March 20, 2026, as the first day of Shawwal 1447AH, marking the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr across Nigeria, following the non-sighting of the new crescent. The Saudi Arabian authorities had earlier declared Friday, as the day for the celebration of…...

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammed Saad Abubakar, has declared Friday, March 20, 2026, as the first day of Shawwal 1447AH, marking the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr across Nigeria, following the non-sighting of the new crescent.

The Saudi Arabian authorities had earlier declared Friday, as the day for the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

As the crescent marking the beginning of Shawwal has not been sighted, the month of Ramadan will complete 30 days, consequently, the Muslim faithful will conclude the 1447 AH fast on Thursday.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, signed by Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, Sambo Wali Junaidu, in conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee Nigeria, the sultan disclosed that no confirmed reports were received from moon-sighting committees across the country.

The statement reads, “No report was received from various Moon Sighting Committees across the country confirming the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal 1447AH on Wednesday, March 18, which corresponded with the 29th day of Ramadan.

“Therefore, Thursday, 19th March 2026 is the 30th day of the month of Ramadan 1447AH.

“The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, accepted the report and accordingly declared Friday, 20th March 2026 as the first day of Shawwal 1447AH (Day of Eid-el-Fitr).”

Felicitating with Muslims, the Sultan urged continued prayers for national peace and development.

The statement added, “His Eminence felicitates with the Nigerian Muslim Ummah and wishes them Allah’s guidance and blessings.

“He also urges the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the country.”

The Sultan further expressed hope that the spiritual benefits of Ramadan would be sustained beyond the fasting period, praying that “Allah (SWT) accepts our religious deeds.”

In Islam, the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal are determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, a practice rooted in the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, coordinates moon sighting efforts across Nigeria through a network of committees to ensure a unified announcement for Muslims in the country.