Alleged reports of the abduction of students from St. Peters’ Foundation Secondary School in Nasarawa State have been officially denied.

In a voice chat facilitated by the Nasarawa Police Public Relations Officer, Ramhel Nansel, with the school proprietor, Peters Ezegwoya, on Friday, November 21, the circulating claims on social media were debunked.

In the conversation, which was shared with TVC News Digital by Nansel, Ezegwoya explained that students, who were on their way to the school field for Physical and Health Education, reported seeing some armed hunters. The students were then accompanied by their teachers back to the school premises.

The proprietor said that some students exaggerated the encounter, claiming they had seen kidnappers. This, he added, triggered panic among parents, who then spread unverified reports of an abduction.

In an exclusive chat with TVC News Digital, Ezegwoya confirmed that no student is missing. “Although some students went home due to the panic, none of them have been reported missing,” he said, reassuring the public about the safety of all pupils.

He said: “It is a rumor. The students went out for their Physical and Health Education practical on the school field when one of the students raised the ‘false’ alarm. The students who were dismissed by their teachers into their classrooms went further to spread the rumour that there is reported kidnap that has taken place in the school premises. It is all rumour and totally false.”

The Nasarawa Police Command Further released a statement to further clarify the situation and ease panic.

The statement by Nansel reads: “The Nasarawa State Police Command’s attention has been drawn to a report circulating across social media platforms and some news outlets alleging that kidnappers invaded St. Peter’s Academy, Rukubi, in Doma Local Government Area, and abducted two pupils. The Command wishes to state unequivocally that the report is false and does not reflect the true state of affairs.

“On 21/11/2025 at about 1000hrs, an unverified report filtered in alleging that two pupils of St. Peter’s Academy were abducted while engaging in sporting activities on the school field. In response, the Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, promptly deployed a combined team of Police operatives and military personnel stationed within the general area to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that the pupils had sighted some hunters carrying Dane guns and, out of fear, fled, mistaking them for kidnappers. The area was thoroughly combed, and normalcy was immediately restored. The proprietor of the school was also interviewed and confirmed to the operatives that the alarm raised was a false one. The general area continues to be closely monitored to forestall any breach of security.

“The Command therefore urges members of the public to disregard the circulating report as mere rumour unworthy of publication as factual news. Journalists and media outlets are further advised to always verify information before publication in order to avoid misleading the public.”