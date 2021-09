The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the 2018 Governorship election in Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has arrived Osun State.

Ademola Adeleke had left the State for the United States of America more than two years ago after he had lost the election to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

He was welcomed by thousands of party faithful at the Airport in Ibadan, Oyo State on Tuesday.

He is expected to begin consultation on his gubernatorial ambition ahead of 2022.