Senator Representing Abia North senatorial District, Orji Uzor Kalu has returned to the floor of the Senate and resumed his duty as the Chief whip of the senate after spending six months at the custodial centre of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Senator Uzor Kalu was Convicted in December 2019 for corruption Charges leveled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to the tune of 7.65 billion fraud.

He was accused of stealing and mismanaging funds belonging to Abia State during his days as governor between 1999 and 2007.

Senator Kalu told his colleagues that he appreciates God for vindicating him from all the troubles and promises to refocus his agenda towards the people of his constituency and all Nigerians .