Ahead of its planned protest, the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress has demanded that all National Leadership of affiliates in Abuja mobilise a minimum of 2000 of their members on Monday.

A statement by the General Secretary of the Congress, Emmanuel Ugboaja says affiliates are also expected to mobilise the same number of members to the NLC Sub-Secretariat, in Lagos.

According to the statement, all Presidents and General Secretaries are expected to lead and identify with their members at the take off point.

Organised labour says the protests hold across all states from Monday.