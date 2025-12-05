Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has dismissed his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, and appointed Dr. Ebojele Akhere Patrick as his replacement. The announcement was made in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor, who noted that Itua will receive a new posting ...

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has dismissed his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, and appointed Dr. Ebojele Akhere Patrick as his replacement.

The announcement was made in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor, who noted that Itua will receive a new posting at a later date.

Dr. Ebojele, the new CPS, is described as an accomplished journalist and public affairs professional with a strong background in media, research, administration, and academia.

According to the statement, “The new appointment reflects commitment of the present administration to strengthen and deepen the communication channels between the Government and the people of Edo State, ensuring clarity, transparency, and effective dissemination of Government policies, programmes, and activities.

“Dr. Ebojele’s journalism career spans reputable Nigerian media houses where he served as Edo/Delta Correspondent for Channels Television, as well as correspondent roles in New Nigerian Newspaper, Champion Newspaper, and Comet Newspapers.

“He will be taking over from Mr. Fred Itua, who will, upon handover, await a new reassignment to be communicated in due course. The Government expresses appreciation to Mr. Itua for his contributions and service.”