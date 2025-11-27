Governor Monday Okpebholo has held an urgent meeting with heads of security agencies in Edo State to ensure that the state does not become a haven for criminal activities. The meeting followed the circulation of a viral video in which a self-proclaimed terrorist threatened to attack communities with...

Governor Monday Okpebholo has held an urgent meeting with heads of security agencies in Edo State to ensure that the state does not become a haven for criminal activities.

The meeting followed the circulation of a viral video in which a self-proclaimed terrorist threatened to attack communities within the Edo Central Senatorial District, claiming presence around Ekpoma and neighboring areas.

In a statement, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, confirmed that the security chiefs briefed Governor Okpebholo on the situation

He reassured residents that security remains the top priority for the administration, emphasising that emerging threats are being actively addressed.

“It is part of our security architecture to ensure early detection, rapid response, and sustained operations against criminal networks,” Itua stated, highlighting the government’s commitment to safeguarding lives and properties across Edo State.

“Following the Governor’s latest directive, the Department of State Service (DSS), the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), local vigilante formations, and the Edo State Special Security Squad, have commenced intensified operations across forests, boundary communities, and known flashpoints.

“Search-and-comb missions are ongoing, backed by enhanced intelligence gathering and coordinated patrols to deny criminal elements safe haven anywhere within the State.

“Already, significant breakthroughs have been recorded. Arrests have been made in connection with recent security breaches, and several leads are currently being pursued.

“The Government reiterates that these operations are continuous and will not cease until every inch of Edo land, urban centres, rural communities, and transit corridors are fully secured and safe for residents, commuters, and investors,” he stated.

Itua encouraged the people to ignore misinformation, panic-driven narratives, and videos that are not verified.