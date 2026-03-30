The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has shifted the deadline for filing individual annual tax returns to April 14, 2026, offering taxpayers an additional two weeks beyond the statutory due date. The extension, announced in a statement on Monday by the agency’s Head of Corporate Communications, Monsurat Amasa-Oyelude, moves…...

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has shifted the deadline for filing individual annual tax returns to April 14, 2026, offering taxpayers an additional two weeks beyond the statutory due date.

The extension, announced in a statement on Monday by the agency’s Head of Corporate Communications, Monsurat Amasa-Oyelude, moves the deadline from April 1, following the usual March 31 due date.

Explaining the decision, the Executive Chairman of LIRS, Dr Ayodele Subair, said the extension is aimed at giving taxpayers more time to comply accurately.

He noted that the statutory deadline remains March 31 each year but added that the grace period would ease the filing process for individuals.

Subair urged taxpayers to take compliance seriously, stressing that filing annual returns should become a routine obligation.

He stated that individuals must give priority to the timely submission of their tax returns, emphasising that adherence to tax laws is a civic responsibility.

The LIRS boss also reiterated that electronic filing is now mandatory, declaring that “electronic filing through the LIRS eTax platform remains the only approved method for submitting annual returns,” as manual submissions have been completely discontinued.

Describing the platform as secure and accessible round-the-clock, he advised taxpayers to ensure that their Tax Identification Number (TaxID) is correctly entered during submission.

The agency directed taxpayers to file exclusively via its eTax portal while encouraging those requiring assistance to visit any LIRS office or reach out through its official communication channels.