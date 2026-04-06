Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Radda, is currently chairing an emergency Security Council meeting with stakeholders at the Government House, Katsina, amid growing concerns of insecurity in the state. According to reports, the meeting is attended by officials from the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Security and Civil…...

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Radda, is currently chairing an emergency Security Council meeting with stakeholders at the Government House, Katsina, amid growing concerns of insecurity in the state.

According to reports, the meeting is attended by officials from the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, Federal Fire Service, and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

The meeting is also attended by the chairmen of affected local government areas, and representatives from the Nigerian Army, the Defence Headquarters, and the Department of State Services.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, along with prominent traditional rulers, religious leaders, and other top government officials, is also present.

It was reported on Sunday that bandits attacked Sayaya village in Matazu Local Government Area of the State, killing three people, including a policeman.

The attackers ambushed the police station in the area and killed a police officer, attacked the Primary Health Care Centre, and looted several shops in the town.

Governor Radda visited Sayaya village for an on-the-spot assessment of the affected facilities, including the Primary Health Care Centre and shops.

He also met with residents and commiserated with them over the incident.

During the visit, the Governor condoled with the Divisional Police Officer and officers of the command over the death of the policeman and extended his sympathies to the families affected by the violence.