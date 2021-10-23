Breaking News

Just In: Gunmen abduct two sisters in Ondo

Gunmen have kidnapped two sisters in nursery class in Akure, Ondo State capital

The state police command has confirmed the incident, saying the abduction took place on Friday night.

The spokesperson of the Ondo police, Funmilayo Odunlami, said upon their return from an outing at about 8:00 p.m., the mother parked the car in front of her house and went out to open the gate leaving the two kids in the vehicle.

She said another car with three occupants suddenly drove up to her and one of the occupants collected her car keys and drove away with the kids still inside the car.

The police spokesperson said The anti-kidnapping section of the police is already on the trail of the assailants to rescue the victims

