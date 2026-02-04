A former Governor of Benue State and ex-Senator, Gabriel Suswam, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party, citing persistent internal crises and a lack of cohesion and leadership structure within the main opposition party. Bede Bartholomew, the media aide to former Governor Gabriel Suswam, deb...

A former Governor of Benue State and ex-Senator, Gabriel Suswam, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party, citing persistent internal crises and a lack of cohesion and leadership structure within the main opposition party.

Bede Bartholomew, the media aide to former Governor Gabriel Suswam, debunked rumours of his principal’s alleged defection in October 2025. The clarification followed a State House dinner with the incumbent Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, which had sparked widespread speculation.”

In a statement on his official Facebook page, Bartholomew dismissed the reports as false and misleading, insisting that Senator Suswam remains committed to his current political alignment.

He admitted that the state Governor Hyacinth Alia had earlier invited the former governor to a State Banquet, and as a stakeholder in the state, Suswam accepted the invitation.

In the twist of events, Suswam’s resignation was contained in a letter dated Wednesday, February 4, 2026, and addressed to the Chairman of the PDP in Mbagber Council Ward, Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The letter was shared on Facebook by his Chief of Staff, Moses Ukeyima.

In the letter, the former governor said his decision was informed by what he described as the party’s failure to resolve longstanding internal conflicts affecting its leadership, structure, discipline and ideological direction.

The letter reads, “I write to formally resign my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with effect from the date of this letter. Wednesday 4 February 2026.

“This decision has not been taken lightly. For decades, the PDP provided me with a platform to serve the Nigerian people in various capacities, as a Member of the House of Representatives, as Governor of Benue State, and as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. For these opportunities and the trust reposed in me at different times, I remain sincerely grateful.”

Suswam added, “However, the party that once stood as a symbol of cohesion, internal democracy, and progressive opposition has, regrettably, become plagued by persistent and unresolved internal conflicts. These disputes, spanning leadership structure, discipline, and ideology, have been allowed to fester without any clear or credible pathway to resolution.”

The former governor further lamented that despite interventions from key political stakeholders, the PDP continues to operate in a state of internal dysfunction, a situation he claims has exacerbated the crisis within the party.

The letter further reads, “Despite repeated interventions, reconciliatory committees, and public assurances, the party continues to operate in a state of deep internal dysfunction. The PDP today appears to be perpetually trapped in crisis mode; an institution in political intensive care, with no consensus diagnosis and no agreed treatment plan insight.

“As a committed democrat and stakeholder in Nigeria’s political development, find it increasingly difficult to reconcile my continued membership with my personal convictions, political philosophy, and desire to contribute meaningfully to nation-building within a stable and functional political framework.

“I believe that political parties must serve as platforms for ideas, discipline, and constructive engagement, not arenas of endless internal warfare. Regrettably, the current state of affairs within the PDP no longer aligns with these ideas.”

“I therefore consider it honourable and necessary to step aside, while wishing the party well, should it one day find the courage and consensus to resolve its longstanding internal contradictions.

“Please accept my resignation and convey my appreciation to members at all levels for the shared journey over the years,” Suswam concluded.