Less than 72 hours to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chairmanship candidate for Bwari Area Council, Julius Adamu, has stepped down for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Joshua Ishaku Musa. Julius Adamu, who made this...

Less than 72 hours to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chairmanship candidate for Bwari Area Council, Julius Adamu, has stepped down for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Joshua Ishaku Musa.

Julius Adamu, who made this announcement few minutes ago, said his decision was as a result of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike’s intervention.

“I am standing here before you this afternoon to tell you that I have been in deep consultation with the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. And i have come to conclusion that I and Joshua, we are brothers.

“It will not be nice for two brothers to kill themselves over one office. Therefore, I have relinquished my support to Hon Joshua.

“I want to urge all my supporters to support Joshua to win this election,” he said.

Speaking at the event, the FCT Minister, said; The people of Bwari, let me tell you why you should support Joshua. If you vote for Joshua, I will do more roads in Bwari.

“Let nobody make any mistake, on Saturday, come out and make sure that Joshua wins the election.”