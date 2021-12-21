Just In: Bandits kill four in fresh Kaduna attack

Four person have been killed by armed Bandits In fresh attacks on some communities and villages in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state.

Three Corpses were also found along the Kaduna Abuja Highway in Kakau, Chikun local Council.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He explained that gunmen invaded Kyamara and Kufana in Kajuru local council shooting sporadically, two persons were killed while others sustained injuries

According to the commissioner the bandits also barricaded Kaduna – Brinin Gwari road where they killed two commuters leaving others injured.

In a similar developments, the Commissioner disclosed that three corpses, identified to be the remains of herders were found along the Kaduna Abuja road around Kakau village.

With their faces blindfolded, preliminary investigations revealed bullet wounds on their chests

Governor Nasir El – Rufai has directed security operatives to carry our details investigations to unravel the perpetrators of these acts.