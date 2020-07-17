The All Progressives Congress National Caretaker committee has adopted indirect mode of primary for the election of the party’s governorship candidate in Ondo state.

The All Progressives Congress National Caretaker committee has adopted indirect mode of primary for the election of the party’s governorship candidate in Ondo state.

This was announced on Friday by the chairman of the Primary election committee and Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello.

Recall that hundreds of members of the party in the state last Saturday protested against the adoption of the indirect mode of primary for the election of the party’s governorship candidate.

The APC National Caretaker committee has adopted the indirect mode of primary for the ondo state party's primary on Saturday. @tvcnewsng pic.twitter.com/6mGHLWddc4 — Habidah lawal (@LawalHabidah) July 17, 2020

The election is scheduled to hold on July 20 and 11 aspirants have been cleared to contest at the primary.

Several placards with inscriptions such as “We want direct primary for the sake of equity and good of all’;’We don’t want Zamfara State experience, give us direct primary in Ondo State’; ‘ APC is our party, give us direct primary’ ;’ Save Ondo APC , direct primary will save our party from imminent collapse’, were brandished by the protesters.

The protesters chanted solidarity songs, denouncing indirect primaries.