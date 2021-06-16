Courtrooms nationwide have resumed operations following the suspension of the judicial workers strike.

Some courtrooms even started held proceedings on Tuesday and this is bound to pick up on Wednesday as more matters including high profile cases are billed to hold.

One of them is the trial of Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James also known as baba ijesha, scheduled to be arraigned at the Yaba magistrtaes court, Lagos for the alleged defilement of a minor.

Across some divisions of the high court and at the special offences court, ikeja, some judges such as Justices Oluwatoyin Dada, Hakeem Oshodi, Josephine Oyefeso and Sherifat Solebo held proceedings in the Lagos State High Court, in Ikeja.

Courts across Nigeria had been under lock and key owing to the non implementation of financial autonomy in the states judiciaries since April 6 and resumed on Tuesday this week following interventions from the federal government and the chief justice of nigeria