Members of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital chapter of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) have declared an indefinite strike in protest of the non-payment of promotion and arrears.

They also accused the hospital management of deliberately not stocking the hospital with drugs.

Members unanimously agreed to embark on the indefinite strike at a congress held within the hospital premises.

Mr Olutunde Oluwawumi, JOHESU chairman at the hospital, declared that members will not return to work until the management pays at least three years of promotion and arrears.