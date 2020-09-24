The Arole Oduduwa & Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II has described the late Pa Jimoh Aliu as a unique promoter of the prestigious Yoruba culture which he projected through his several works during his lifetime.

In a statement by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Comrade Moses Olafare, the Ooni described the death of the Veteran nollywood giant, as a passage of one of Yoruba’s greatest heroes of culture and traditions, saying his death has dealt a blow to the theatre and film industry in Nigeria.

“His return to his creator at 86 is a unique reminder that death remains a unique feature of all men and no matter how good or badly spent a life is, it must end

“Like the late Hubbert Ogunde among other Yoruba’s cultural heroes, the whole world particularly the descendants of Oduduwa will never forget ‘Arelu’; one of Pa Aliu’s epical movies through which this great man taught countless moral lessons”, A part of the statement read.

The Ooni added that aside from being a movie maker, pa Jimoh Aliu during his lifetime was very close to the ancient throne of Oduduwa through which he played several active roles.

The Co-chairman, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) with Nigerian Theatre industry, Ekiti State, Oodua race and all members of the deseased icon of cultural development pray that the Almighty Olodumare will give them the fortitude to bear the loss the death of Chief Jimoh Aliu has caused.

The Veteran theatre practitioner died on Thursday during a brief illness at the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital.