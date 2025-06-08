Jigawa State says it has generated more than ₦12 billion in tax revenue between January and April this year, more than a double of what it made in the same period last year.

The Executive Chairman of the Jigawa State Internal Revenue Service, Nasiru Sabo Idris, made the announcement while launching the 2025 Almanac of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria in Dutse.

He said over ₦8 billion was collected in the first quarter of 2025 alone, describing it as the result of improved systems, stronger enforcement, and better cooperation from citizens.

Mr Idris said the state’s tax revenue has more than doubled compared to last year’s figures and he expects further growth by the end of the year.

He called on residents to continue supporting the state by paying their taxes, adding that the agency is aligning its operations with President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing national tax reform drive, which aims to boost non-oil revenues and reduce over dependence on federal allocations.

Mr Idris also urged accounting professionals to embrace new technologies especially Artificial Intelligence to improve efficiency and transparency.

He said AI should not be seen as a threat, but as a tool to enhance the profession.