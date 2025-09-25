The Jigawa State House of Assembly has approved a ₦75 billion supplementary budget for the 2025 fiscal year, aimed at strengthening ongoing projects and addressing pressing developmental needs....

The Jigawa State House of Assembly has approved a ₦75 billion supplementary budget for the 2025 fiscal year, aimed at strengthening ongoing projects and addressing pressing developmental needs.

The budget was passed during plenary, presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Honorable Sani Isiya, following the adoption of a report presented by the House Committee on Appropriation, chaired by Honorable Ibrahim Hamza Adamu.

Out of the approved amount, ₦58 billion is allocated to the State Government, while ₦17 billion will go to the 27 Local Government Councils, covering both recurrent and capital expenditures.

According to the Deputy Speaker, the supplementary budget became necessary following a request from the executive arm to meet emerging financial needs in critical sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure.

This brings Jigawa’s total budget for 2025 to ₦764.3 billion, up from the ₦689.3 billion initially passed by the Assembly on December 31, 2024.

Analysts say the supplementary budget could help Jigawa accelerate rural development, strengthen service delivery, and improve livelihoods key contributions to Nigeria’s broader push for economic growth and food security.