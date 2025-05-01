The Jigawa State Government has entered into a strategic partnership with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) through the formal signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at empowering young people in the state through the ICAN Students’ Special Project (SSP).

The agreement paves the way for professional training and certification opportunities that will strengthen the human capital base of Jigawa, especially in the field of accounting and financial management.

Representing Governor Malam Umar Namadi at the MoU signing ceremony, the Deputy Governor, Engr. Aminu Usman, described the MoU as a significant milestone in the state’s commitment to capacity building and human capital development.

“The training programme for students on special projects will undoubtedly enhance their skill and knowledge in accounting and financial management,” he said.

“The establishment of the ICAN Student Special Project Centre in Dutse is a testament to our government’s commitment to providing opportunities for our youths to acquire relevant skills and knowledge, and we believe that this initiative will contribute to the growth and development of the state’s economy.”

The Deputy Governor also praised ICAN for its collaborative spirit and professionalism.

“I would like to commend ICAN for their commitment to collaborating with the government and other stakeholders to drive economic growth and development in Nigeria. Their expertise and resources will be invaluable in shaping the next generation of the accounting profession in Jigawa State.”

Earlier speaking, the President of ICAN, Chief Davidson Chizuoke S. Alaribe, commended the Governor for his dogged commitment to youth development in the state.

“Your administration has consistently demonstrated steadfast support for initiatives that uplift the youth and, by extension, raise the standard of living in Jigawa State. That commitment is once again reaffirmed by partnering with ICAN to sponsor young professionals to take the ICAN examination—opening doors to boundless professional and personal growth.”

Explaining the rationale behind the Students’ Special Project (SSP), Chief Alaribe stated, “Driven by our mission to cultivate world-class chartered accountants, uphold rigorous professional standards, and advance the accounting profession across Nigeria, we launched the Students Special Project (SSP). This initiative aims to break barriers and provide aspirational young minds in educationally disadvantaged regions with the financial and moral support they need to ascend the ladder of professional accounting certification.

“Through these collaborations, we provide scholarships to deserving ICAN students from these areas, equip training centres to encourage their establishment locally, and collaborate with accredited tertiary institutions to enhance their facilities.”

He encouraged all beneficiaries of the initiative to remain steadfast and firm in their quest for attaining professionalism.

“Let dedication and resilience be your guiding principles as you prepare to join the prestigious community of ICAN professionals. Remember, this is a springboard for greater achievements, and we are here to provide you with all the necessary support every step of the way.”

The MoU signing was yet another strategic step in Governor Namadi’s overarching resolve to invest in education, strengthen professionalism, and build an economy anchored on competence, accountability, and sound financial management for the achievement of a greater Jigawa.