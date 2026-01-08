The Federal Road Safety Corps in Jigawa State says at least 173 people were killed and more than 1,000 others injured in road crashes across the state in 2025, with a total of 315 accidents recorded. The Sector Commander of the corps, Umar Masa’udu, told journalists in Dutse that around 85 per cen...

The Federal Road Safety Corps in Jigawa State says at least 173 people were killed and more than 1,000 others injured in road crashes across the state in 2025, with a total of 315 accidents recorded.

The Sector Commander of the corps, Umar Masa’udu, told journalists in Dutse that around 85 per cent of the crashes were caused by human factors.

Despite having one of the best road networks in Nigeria, Jigawa State continues to grapple with frequent road crashes, resulting in the loss of over 50 lives in different accidents within a single week.

In 2025 alone, more than 173 people have died in road crashes across the state, including the tragic Danmasara accident, which claimed about 18 lives.

These recurring accidents have raised fresh concerns among residents, with many calling for the immediate revival of the state’s transport policy introduced during the administration of former Governor Sule Lamido to improve road safety.

In August 2025, the Jigawa State Government announced the completion of all 26 road projects inherited from previous administrations and the launch of 48 new road projects across the state, spanning a total length of 976 kilometres, linking hundreds of rural communities to the state’s road network.

The Sector Commander further identified over-speeding and the use of expired tyres as some of the leading causes of the crashes, stressing that drivers who flout speed limits or continue to use worn-out tyres significantly increase the risk of road accidents.

He urged the motorists and other road users to exercise caution, obey speed limits and ensure their vehicles are roadworthy, stressing that simple safety measures could prevent avoidable crashes and save lives.